Covid vaccination centre set up ahead of Armoy road races

Armoy’s community hall will become a vaccination centre as the Co Antrim village is set to welcome hundreds of spectators ahead of the annual road races.

The Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club arranged the facility, which will open on Thursday from 10am to 5pm, as part of a number of safety measures before racing starts on Friday.

It is asked that those primarily aged between 18 and 29 come forward and get their vaccine.

Clerk of the Course, Bill Kennedy MBE, explained that this is part of the wider community safety plan.

“This year has had multiple layers of safety added to it which have included numerous meetings and engagements with many public bodies to ensure all risk assessments are completed to a satisfactory standard,” he said.

“This year the pandemic has brought about a multidimensional risk assessment, where numbers, road racers, sponsors and just about everything in the road race is impacted,” he said.

“So today, I ask those attending, for their own safety and for the safety of others, to abide by the regulations, the instructions, the advice and we encourage everyone to play their part – only then will we have a great two days’ racing.

“We know how to put a race on and what we are asking is for people to play their part in making sure we can, first of all, run and secondly, that we have two days of great racing because we have abided by all the guidelines.”

Spectators who are displaying Covid-19 symptoms and those who have returned from the common travel area within the last 10 days have been told not to attend the races.

They have also been asked to arrive at the event one hour before the road closes.

“On Saturday we are asking people to be there at 9am before the road closes at 10am and on Friday the road closes at 12.30pm,” said Mr Kennedy.

“This will allow us to carry out all the safety requirements in good time prior to the racing.

“We are also conscious that people will be coming from further afield and staying locally but they will be coming from all directions Coleraine, Ballymoney, Ballycastle and Ballymena – have your wristbands at the ready in order to be directed to the right car park and viewing area.

“We are also asking people not to move around, find you safe place to view the road racing and stay there and more importantly stay off the road.”