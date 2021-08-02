Covid vaccine passport: Almost 300 fraudulent claims rejected

People in Northern Ireland who are travelling abroad up to and including 10 August can now apply for a Covid-19 vaccination certificate. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Almost 300 “fraudulent applications” for Covid-19 vaccine certificates have been rejected to people trying to claim a certificate, the head of the programme has said.

Three people made 38 applications between them for the certificate, which allows travellers to prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for countries which require that as a condition for entry.

The system was offline for several days last week due to technical problems but resumed on Saturday night. Speaking to the BBC, Dr Eddie O’Neill said it was now “stable and running well”.

“We’ve rejected 294 applications where people have fraudulently tried to claim a certificate, we had three individuals who made 38 applications between them, putting in different vaccination dates every time,” he said.

People can apply through the NI Direct website if they are travelling abroad up to and including 10 August.

Dr O’Neill said he hoped to open the process “without restriction”, but that would depend on “the stability of the system”.

“We got 5,843 out to people in 27-and-a-half hours so I think that’s quite impressive. The system is stable, it’s running well, we did everything as we said we would do it, we released it in phases and now people are hopefully feeling a bit less anxious.”

The system is allowing 82-87% of people to get through the automated identity check, with a team was on standby to help anyone who did not get through that process, he said. Vaccine certificates have a three month limit before they expire, he said.

“There’s a QR code which is the security measure on it which allows other countries to authenticate that this is a certificate that we’ve produced.

“It’s important for security features that we have that expiry date on them so that there’s less chance of people being able to mimic or fraudulently produce certificates.”

The digital option for receiving certificates has been encouraged due to the potential for problems with printed copies, including poor-quality printers producing QR codes which might not scan.

Last week, a data breach was reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office which contributed to the system being take online after some users were sent information pertaining to other users.

But Dr O’Neill said on Monday: “The problem wasn’t actually in anything that we built.”

The system was using the NI Direct website’s identity facility, through which people can set up a personal user account to access services such as driving licence renewals, he said.

“It was never built for the scale of applications that we’ve been getting - thousands and thousands - and as a result of that just one of the components in the back end just failed,” he said.