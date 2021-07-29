Covid vaccine passport now available to travellers after data breach

The service will only be available up to Saturday in the first instance

The 'Covid passport' system has been beset with problems.

The Covid vaccine passport will be made available from 9am on Friday for those travelling the next day, it has been announced.

It comes after a data breach in the scheme saw some people being sent other applicants’ personal information.

Officials said on Tuesday that the Northern Ireland Covid-19 Certification Service — COVIDCert NI — experienced a technical difficulty and availability would be temporarily interrupted, causing concern for holidaymakers.

The Information Commissioner’s Office was contacted about the data breach, while the Department of Health (DoH) said it was aware that a limited number of users may have been presented with data relating to other users.

It added that immediate action was taken to temporarily remove a part of the service that manages identity.

The DoH explained on Thursday, that some applications will now be processed manually and applicants will be contacted via email on what to do as they progress.

“Whilst service has resumed it is being managed in a controlled and phased way and will be strictly limited to the dates highlighted,” stated the DoH.

“The first process will involve proof of identity, and we will then will notify you on requesting a certificate.

“Further communication will follow tomorrow in relation to those travelling after August 1, 2021.

“We must insist that those travelling outside of August 1, do not apply, or they will simply delay the full restoration of normal services.”