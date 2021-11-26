Covid vaccine passport scheme ill-thought-out, will lack impact and should be ditched says DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons

Economy minister Gordon Lyons has said he's "extremely worried and concerned" about the impact the introduction of vaccine passports will have on the hospitality industry and called for answers from the Department of Health on how the scheme will be managed.

He said the scheme would have no impact on hospital admissions and should be ditched.

In a letter to Mr Swann on Friday the DUP minister branded the proposals "ill-thought-through and in many cases unenforceable".

He said it was "neither fair nor reasonable" for hospitality outlets to introduce the scheme on Monday when as of Friday morning the regulations putting it into law had yet to be published.

In the letter, which was copied to various Stormont officials and the Attorney General, Mr Lyon wrote: "I think colleagues would agree that the proposal for Covid certifications was brought forward in haste with neither a clear policy intention nor any solid evidence of effectiveness in halting the transmission of the virus."

He added: "Whilst the threat of Covid remains very real, interventions from this Executive need to be evidence based, targeted and effective. Sadly the proposals for Covid passports are none of these things

"Whilst I acknowledge that it would take an act of political bravery to change our position on Domestic Certification, I would strongly encourage Executive colleagues to do so."

Speaking on the BBC's Talkback radio programme, the DUP minister said he has voiced his concerns about potential issues and accused the department of Health of a "lack of clarity".

"I've been extremely worried and concerned about what I've heard from business in the past number of days. This is an additional burden for business at an already difficult time for them," said Mr Lyons.

"I have concerns for smaller cafes and coffee shops that don't have the space or the staff to check this Covid verification that's going to be required."

The mandatory scheme comes into operation across the hospitality sector on Monday, though enforcement of fines for non-compliance will not begin until two weeks later on December 13.

Under the policy, people wishing to gain entry to designated venues will need to demonstrate evidence of Covid-19 vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result, or proof of a coronavirus infection within the previous six months.

Mr Lyons said: "There's still so much uncertainty, a lack of clarity from the Department of Health about what this will mean."

He added: "I'm very keen that we get tourism back to where it was in 2019, a record-breaking year for us, I don't understand how this is going to work in terms of international travellers. We need answers for these questions and to see these regulations so that there's some certainty. I think the department need to give answers to those."

Last week, four of the five Executive parties voted in favour of the scheme proposed by Health Minister Robin Swann. DUP ministers voted against it, describing the initiative as a “distraction” that would have marginal impact.

On Friday, Mr Lyons doubled down on his opposition to the scheme. "What we see happening here is a policy paper being brought forward and it hasn't been well thought-out. I have full sympathy with businesses. I have fought to get hospitality open again and again, I have their back," he said.

Mr Lyons has also claimed Northern Ireland hotels had been hit with £2million worth of cancellations in the first two days after the policy was agreed.

The minister added: "We're fooling the public if we tell them that vaccine passports are going to have an impact on capacity at the hospitals or on the health service. Not only have I heard of people cancelling their Christmas parties but I've actually heard of workplaces that are changing their Christmas parties into their offices and bringing in private caterers to get around this.

"Yet again its the hospitality sector that are being impacted," he added.

The Department of Health declined to comment.