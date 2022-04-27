Covid victims’ families call for Northern Ireland probe into handling of pandemic

Families bereaved by Covid-19 have called on all election candidates to prioritise an inquiry that will “secure our loved ones’ legacy”.

More than 4,500 local deaths have been linked to the virus, according to figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

An independent probe into the government’s decision-making during the health crisis is expected to get under way later this year.

But with the Scottish administration having confirmed a separate inquiry amid pressure from relatives of some of those who died, Stormont has been urged to take steps to initiate a similar response.

Brenda Doherty and Martina Ferguson wrote an open letter to all candidates on behalf of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice NI group.

Speaking of lost family members, they said: “They won’t be able to make sure that the mistakes of the past are never repeated in Northern Ireland.

“If love could have saved them, they would never have left us.

“But they are gone, and through our grief we will campaign to ensure that no other families suffer the heartbreak we have.

“So much has changed since the last Northern Ireland Assembly election in 2017.

“The scars of Covid-19 will be visible in your own communities.

“Many of us were unable to be with our loved ones in their final months and final moments.

“We were unable to grieve for them with those closest to us, and unable to lay them to rest in the manner they deserved and we are accustomed to.”

Looking to the May 5 election, those bereaved during the pandemic will be casting their vote with those they have lost in mind, campaigners said.

Ms Doherty and Ms Ferguson sought assurances from all candidates that they will do “everything in their power” to ensure that mistakes are not repeated, that lessons are learned and that their loved ones are not forgotten.

“Many of the decisions that have shaped our lives for ever were made in Northern Ireland — health and social care, education and justice are devolved matters,” they said.

“Whilst Northern Ireland will be included in the UK-wide public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic, and this will deliver some answers, we want to ensure that the failures of the past are never repeated, that lessons are learned and that lives saved in the future.

“We aren’t asking for financial compensation, or to apportion blame.

“We, as you surely do, simply believe that the lives of our loved ones are just as important as the lives of those lost in other parts of the UK.

“Our mothers, fathers, children and partners deserve to be more than a footnote in a four-nation inquiry.

“They mattered so much more than that.

“That is why, when you come to knock on our doors and ask for our vote, we expect to hear not just consolation for our losses, but the promise that you and your party will prioritise a Northern Ireland inquiry into the handling of the pandemic in the next administration.

“Let a Northern Ireland public inquiry form part of our loved ones’ rich and varied legacies.

“In the absence of the commemorations and ceremonies following a death [of someone] that we hold dear, legacy and memories is all we have.”

There have been repeated calls for a public inquiry in Northern Ireland.

A Belfast Telegraph investigation uncovered that at least 276 patient deaths were linked to definite or probable hospital-acquired Covid infections.

The Southern Trust has refused to provide data on the matter, meaning the true toll remains unknown.

The Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association NI believes “poor planning by policy-makers” led to greater levels of infection in hospital.