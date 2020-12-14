'Cowardly' gun attack on Dungiven home condemned

The house at Castlecroft Drive in Dungiven town centre where a shot was fired through the front door of the property. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.12.20

General views of a home in Castle Croft Drive area of Dungiven which has had shots fired at the front door on Sunday night. Mandatory Credit Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Shots have been fired at a home in Dungiven, Co Londonderry.

It happened in the Castle Croft Drive area on Sunday at around 10pm.

There were no reports of any injuries and police have connected the discovery of a burnt out car nearby to the attack.

Police said two females were downstairs in the living room when a shot was fired at the property, striking the front door.

SDLP East Londonderry MLA, Cara Hunter condemned the attack. She said she was appalled to hear of the incident.

“This was a reckless attack that could have so easily ended in tragedy and I completely condemn those behind it," she said.

"There is simply no place in our society for such thoughtless and unjustified action, particularly in the mouth of Christmas.”

“I urge anyone with any information to contact the PSNI and Crimestoppers.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald also condemned the gun attack.

"This gun attack where shots were fired at the front door of a house in the Castle Croft Drive area of Dungiven was wrong and I condemn it.

"Thankfully no one was injured in this gun attack but it must have been a frightening experience for those in the area at the time of this reckless and dangerous attack.

"Those responsible for this attack have nothing to offer and need to end these futile incidents immediately."

Detective Inspector McKenna added: "Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this reckless attack but, as you can imagine, the occupants of the house have been left badly shaken.

“We are working to establish a motive for this horrific attack, which occurred in a residential area. Anyone could have been caught up in this, which shows the contempt those involved have for the community. It is despicable and has to stop.

"As part of our enquiries into this cowardly attack, we are also investigating a possible link with a report of a burnt out car that was found at the entrance to Banagher Glen, and reported to us just after 10.20pm.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in Castle Croft Drive last night between 10pm and 10.10pm and saw or heard anything suspicious to get in touch with us. I am also appealing to anyone who may have been in the Banagher Glen area between 10.10pm and 10.25pm and has information they believe may be relevant in relation to the burnt out car to call our detectives in Coleraine on 101, and quote reference number 1772 of 13/12/20.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"