Crackdown on uninsured drivers after almost 8,000 caught without valid cover in Northern Ireland

Nearly 8,000 motorists have been caught driving without insurance on Northern Ireland's roads in the past year.

The figures were released by the PSNI to mark the start of a national campaign focusing on uninsured drivers, which begins today.

Police figures show that between August 1, 2019 and July 31 of this year, 7,753 people were detected using vehicles without insurance.

Meanwhile between April and September of this year, the PSNI also detected and seized 1,087 vehicles being used on public roads without insurance.

Inspector Rosie Leech said the law on insurance is clear.

"It is always the responsibility of the driver to ensure that they have the appropriate insurance cover in place before they drive any vehicle," she said.

"I would encourage everyone to pay particular attention to the wording of their insurance policy, as sometimes people mistakenly believe they have cover to drive other vehicles."

If a vehicle is stopped by the police on a road or public place without a valid policy of insurance it can be seized and not released until a valid policy of insurance is produced and a release fee paid (including the recovery fee and storage charges).

After 14 days the vehicle will be disposed of to recover the costs of recovery. The offence can carry six to eight penalty points at a Magistrates Court with the option of a discretionary disqualification and an unlimited fine. If the offence is dealt with at the roadside by way of fixed penalty, this carries a fine of £200 and six penalty points.