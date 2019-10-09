Craft class aimed at reducing loneliness awarded £6k grant

Annie Bell and Hazel McLean put the finishing touches to a ceramic piece

A class which helps reduce loneliness and social isolation among Belfast women has received a £6,000 grant from the Housing Executive.

The housing organisation's Social Enterprise Investment Programme facilitated the purchase of equipment, allowing Shankill Women's Centre to run the ceramics classes for women in the greater Shankill area and north and west Belfast.

The classes encourage women to gather and converse in areas where social isolation is prevalent. During each session ceramics are poured and fired on site then polished and painted.

The classes are facilitated by volunteers who teach participants a range of painting and brush techniques.

The finished pieces are then sold at Shankill Women's Centre and there is a long-term plan to open a shop on the premises.