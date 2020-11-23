Craig Wallace, the man who brought flowers to Belfast

Sons Ian and Duncan Wallace pay tribute to Belfast Telegraph's gardening correspondent

Craig Wallace was gardening correspondent for Belfast Telegraph for over 40 years from 1960 to 2001, writing close to 2,000 articles over that period. He also wrote widely for various horticultural journals and magazines, mainly on matters relating to Ulster and he contributed regularly to local gardening programmes on the BBC.

Craig was educated at Ballymena Academy where he was Head Boy and Captain of the 1st XV. He was also a prominent athlete, all of which, he claimed, took precedence over academia. He played rugby at Reading University, from where he represented Berkshire in the English County Championship, and at senior level in Ulster for Malone, Civil Service and Ballymena.

After leaving school and following an earnest conversation with his parents on career prospects, he joined the famous rose firm of Samuel McGredy and Son in Portadown in 1947. After gaining experience of the plant nursery business he attended the General Horticultural Course at Greenmount College, from which he passed out at distinction level.

In 1948, at the comparatively mature age of 21, he won a Ministry of Agriculture Scholarship to study at Reading University. Following graduation in Horticultural Science he joined the large general nursery firm of John Waterer at Twyford, Berkshire for a 12-month period to extend his practical experience.

He entered the horticultural education and advisory service of the then Ministry of Agriculture in 1953 and for a period of 10 years he served on the advisory staff in County Antrim. On promotion he moved to the headquarters in Dundonald House in 1965, co-ordinating the advisory service. In 1972, Craig entered local government as Director of Parks for Belfast City Council. During his 16 years tenure, several properties came into public ownership and were developed. These included Clemont Wilson Park, Belmont Park, Lagan Meadows, Greenville Park, Loughshore Park, Knocknagoney Linear Park, Danny Blanchflower Playing Fields, Tommy Patton Playing Fields and Cavehill Country Park.

In 1964, with Sam McGredy, he was responsible for the inauguration of the City of Belfast International Rose Garden and Trials in Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park. Coincidentally, and close to his heart, Craig founded The Rose Society of Northern Ireland. To promote a greater involvement of the general public, Rose Week followed in 1975 and the "Roses in Towns Trophy" three years later.

The complete refurbishment of the historic palm house and the tropical ravine, Belfast Castle and the rebuilding of Malone House were also achieved. The Mary Peters Track came under the control of Belfast City Council on a long lease and The Zoological Gardens was moved from the outdated Bellevue site to the modern setting of Hazelwood. Street tree planting which had fallen into abeyance for many years was re-established as a major scheme, while the floral displays throughout the city moved the late Paddy Devlin to term Craig as "the man who brought flowers to Belfast". It was realised that Northern Ireland was not included in the "Britain in Bloom" competition. This was corrected by Craig with a letter to the Tourist Board in 1978. From a single entry, i.e. Belfast, to well over the century mark nowadays, many towns and villages have won both national and international accolades in the "Ulster in Bloom" competition.

Craig was made an Associate of Honour of the Royal Horticulture Society in 1981 for his efforts in the Belfast Parks and he received an MBE for services to horticulture in 1987. In 2004 the Royal National Rose Society honoured him with its Silver Medal. After retiring from the Belfast Parks Department in 1988, Craig continued to be actively involved in the Rose Society as President and then President Emeritus.

He was predeceased by his wife Iris and is survived by his two sons, Ian and Duncan.