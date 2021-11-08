Craigavon Area Hospital operating at full capacity as Covid-19 patients double in two weeks

The number of Covid-19 patients in Craigavon Area Hospital has doubled in the last two weeks as the hospital operates under full capacity, the Southern Trust has stated.

In a social media post on Monday evening, the Trust said a “significant number” of wards have been impacted by the virus.

It comes after the Department of Health reported a further 11 Covid-related deaths and a further 1,028 positive cases.

There are 44 people in intensive care with the virus in hospitals across Northern Ireland. Thirty-one of those are being assisted by ventilators.

The Southern Trust said enhanced measures have been put in place to limit the spread of infection in Craigavon Area Hospital but the “situation remains extremely challenging”.

“The hospital is full and our resources are under enormous strain,” continued the Trust.

“Covid is very contagious and the risk increases the longer people are in contact with a carrier.

“It is absolutely vital that patients help keep themselves and others safe by wearing a mask, washing hands, getting vaccinated, staying apart and leaving the hospital immediately when medically fit for discharge.”