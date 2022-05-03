Craigavon Bridge in Derry to be temporarily closed to inspect structural integrity

The Craigavon Bridge in Derry will be closed for a number of days to allow an inspection to be carried out.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said a Principal Inspection of the ‘Old Bridge’, as it's known locally, is due to commence on Tuesday, May 17.

Constructed in the 1920s and finished in 1933, it is one of two main bridges in the city, the other being the Foyle or ‘New Bridge’ which opened to road users in 1984.

This scheduled inspection of the bridge is required to facilitate monitoring of the condition of the structure and to determine any maintenance works necessary to protect the structural integrity of the bridge.

Due to the nature of the works it will be necessary to close the A2 Craigavon Bridge lower deck and the associated slip roads while the Principal Inspection is being conducted to ensure the safety of the road user and site workers alike.

The road-closure will be in place between May 17-20 from 9:30am to 3.30pm each day while the inspection works takes place.

The lower deck footway will remain open for pedestrian use during the inspection.

Diversions via Craigavon Bridge Upper will be signposted from A5 Victoria Road and from A2 Duke Street for traffic approaching the bridge from the Eastern Embankment and from A40 Foyle Street and A2 Foyle Embankment for traffic approaching the bridge from the Western Embankment.

Completion of the Inspection works is due by 20 May 2022, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

Road users should expect some delays while the diversions are in place and are advised to allow additional time for their journeys.

The Department has apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com