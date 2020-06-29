Craigavon school in tribute to pupil Luke Lawson who died suddenly

A young schoolboy from Craigavon who died suddenly at the weekend has been remembered for his "smile and bubbly personality".

Luke Lawson was a Year 8 pupil at Lismore Comprehensive School.

In a post on its Facebook page on Saturday, the school said it was saddened to learn of his "tragic and untimely death".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lawson family and extended family circle at this time," it said.

"Luke was a valued member of the Lismore community and his smile and bubbly personality will be missed by us all."

Among the many people who paid tribute on the page was former principal Joe Corrigan.

He said: "So very sorry to hear this news. I didn't know Luke but he was obviously very highly thought of.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and with the Lismore school community. Young deaths are particularly heartbreaking."

One post described him as "a beautiful young man with the most lovely smile, personality and manners".

Another said: "Absolutely devastated to hear this news. Luke was a beautiful boy with a big personality. He was the life and soul of his class. He will be sorely missed. May his family gain the strength to get through this very tragic and difficult time."

SDLP councillor for the area Thomas Larkham said it was "devastating news" and extended his sympathies to the entire family circle and all at Lismore.

"Each one of you are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," he said.