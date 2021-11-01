Craigavon security alert ended after ‘viable device’ taken from scene

A security alert in Craigavon has ended after a viable device was taken from the scene.

Cordons were put in place and people were asked to avoid the Enniskeen area in Craigavon earlier on Monday.

Inspector Adam Ruston said: “At around 1.45pm, police attended a report of a suspicious object located in the area.

“The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been taken away for further forensic examinations. “We would like to thank those affected by this alert for their patience during this proactive policing operation. “Our enquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1244 of 01/11/21.”