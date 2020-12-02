Craigavon security alert ends as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after bomb injury

Police and ATO at the scene of an explosion in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon where a man was injured on December 1st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A Craigavon security alert has ended and a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an explosive device with intent to endanger life after being injured by a partially exploded bomb.

It's after an alert at Enniskeen ended on Wednesday after police were called to a report of an explosion at the rear of a house in the area at around 9.30pm on Tuesday night.

Detective Inspector Simpson said: "Upon arrival officers found a man in the vicinity of where the explosion was reported to have occurred being treated by paramedics for injuries received after the device exploded.

"The injured man, who has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an explosive device with intent to endanger life, currently remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries which are described as not life threatening.

Remnants of a pipe bomb type device have been taken away for forensic examination and police have left the area.

Residents in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon told of their shock after hearing a “very loud bang" after the partial explosion of the bomb, while police presence in the area continued into Wednesday.

One young family, who live close to where the bomb exploded, returned to their home on Wednesday morning and said they heard a bang around 9.30pm.

“I thought someone had threw fireworks in a bin originally but I didn't want to go and look,” said the woman.

“I had the baby in my arms and I near dropped her it was that loud. We were asked to leave the house and we had to go and stay at our relative’s house.

“We only got back in this morning. We didn't even have a change of clothes for the child or anything.”

Another resident added that the attack “wasn’t fair” on those who live there.

“I near jumped out of my skin and the next thing the police arrived and people were being put out of their homes,” she said.

“The whole block of houses close to me were all told to leave and a lot of them went to [the local church] St Saviour’s.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart MP described the incident as "worrying".

"My thoughts are with all those affected at this difficult time.

"I want to praise the PSNI for their swift action and also St Saviour's Church of Ireland for providing a place of refuge for those asked to leave their homes.

"Obviously information is key to answering all the questions as to what happened in Enniskeen, and I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the Police with that information."

Detective Inspector Simpson said police would like to thank the community for their cooperation.

"An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1745 01/12/20, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport// . Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”