Craigyhill bonfire: Record-breaker dedicated to fall victim topples after 25 minutes

The lighting of the largest bonfire ever to be built in Northern Ireland has passed off without incident.

Loyalists in Craigyhill in Larne believe they broke the world record for the bonfire that was measured at 202ft tall.

It was officially measured and certified and will now be sent to the Guinness Book of Records. The record for the largest bonfire is currently held by the town of Scheveningen, in the Netherlands.

The bonfire was set alight at midnight on Monday and burned for around 25 minutes before toppling over. A wide cordon had been placed around the fire and no one was injured.

Emergency services in the area dampened down homes on the edge of the green where the fire, thought to contain over 20,000 wooden pallets, had been erected.

Hundreds of people watch on as the Craigyhilll bonfire in Larne is lit on the Eleventh night

There were no flags or symbols on the fire which attracted a crowd of thousands.

Social media was flooded with pictures of the fire and drone footage was captured of the fire as it was being set alight.

The burning of the bonfire was also live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

On Saturday evening the Co Antrim town was plunged into mourning after 35 year-old father of two John Steele died after falling from the top of a smaller nearby fire.

Mr Steele suffered severe injuries and despite receiving medical treatment died at the scene.

The Craigyhill bonfire makers said they had sought the blessing of Mr Steele’s family to continue with their record breaking attempt.

The smaller fire at Fairway was dismantled following Saturday’s accident and a memorial service attended by hundreds of local people and a loyalist band was held on Sunday night.

The land is owned by Mid Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, which has launched an investigation.

The Craigyhilll bonfire

The fire at Craigyhill was one of 250 fires across Northern Ireland. While the majority passed off without incident there were sectarian slogans and election posters placed on fires in Belfast and Greenisland.

Fire and rescue crews in Northern Ireland received a total of 203 emergency calls on the first night of celebrations for the Twelfth of July.

As hundreds of bonfires were lit across loyalist areas, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to 98 operational incidents.

A spokesperson said there was a 12.5% decrease in bonfire incidents compared to 2021, with the night’s activity reaching its peak between 11pm and 1am.

They added that between 6pm on Monday and 2am on Tuesday, 35 of the 98 operational incidents NIFRS responded to related to bonfires.

There is currently no mandatory regulation of bonfires in Northern Ireland; loyalists say they prefer self-regulation. However, the death of Mr Steele and the reporting of sectarian incidents at a number of bonfire sites has led to calls for legislation to be introduced to regulate the annual pyres.