Craigyhill Twelfth bonfire not yet a Guinness World Record-breaker

Guinness World Records has confirmed it will review evidence confirming height of Craigyhill bonfire in Larne.

Loyalists celebrated the Eleventh Night by lighting what they believe to be the world’s biggest pyre.

They measured it at 202ft tall.

If confirmed it would exceed the 198 foot 11 inch bonfire built in Lustenau, Austria back on March 16, 2019 by Hofstalder Funkenzunft Lustenau.

“We did not have an adjudicator at the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne earlier this week and it has not currently been officially confirmed as a record by Guinness World Records,” an official spokesperson for the organisation said.

The Craigyhilll bonfire on July 12, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

“Applicants can submit their own evidence for Guinness World Records to review.”

Builders previously told this newspaper it was too expensive to have an official adjudicator present.

Instead, they contracted in an independent land mapping company to measure the structure using lasers and cutting edge technology.

Organisers claim it came in at 202ft high, but they must wait for the official paperwork which they then plan to submit to Guinness World Records.

The bonfire was set alight at midnight on Monday and burned for around 25 minutes before toppling over.

A wide cordon had been placed around the fire and no one was injured.

Emergency services were also on hand to dampen down homes on the edge of the green where it was set alight.

It was professionally constructed using around 30,000 wooden pallets and thousand of bolts and nails.

Thousands of people turned out to watch the spectacle which was free of any offensive flags or symbols.

It attracted considerable attention on social media where it was streamed live on July 11.

The celebrations were tainted by the tragic death of John Steele two days earlier.

The 35 year-old father of two fell from the top of a smaller bonfire nearby which was then demolished.

Craigyhill bonfire builders sought the blessing of Mr Steele’s family to continue with their record breaking attempt which they dedicated to his memory.