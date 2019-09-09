Crash victim Christopher Casement laid to rest in Downpatrick

The funeral of Christopher Casement in Downpatrick

The funeral took place on Saturday for crash victim Christopher Casement.

The 23-year-old died when his car crashed on Old Ballynahinch Road near Lisburn on Tuesday.

He had lain undiscovered for more than a day before being found.

The funeral service for the father-of-two, who was from Downpatrick, was held at St Colmcille's Church followed by interment at Struell Cemetery.

A funeral notice read: "Much loved son of Cathy Glennon. Cherished partner of Shannon and devoted father to Seamus Og and Lorcan. Dear stepson of Gerald."

His grieving partner posted on Facebook, saying: "Can't believe I'm writing this. Rest easy Cricky Casement.

"Watch over your two boys and your entire family."