Crash victim Christopher Casement laid to rest in Downpatrick
By Staff Reporter
The funeral took place on Saturday for crash victim Christopher Casement.
The 23-year-old died when his car crashed on Old Ballynahinch Road near Lisburn on Tuesday.
He had lain undiscovered for more than a day before being found.
The funeral service for the father-of-two, who was from Downpatrick, was held at St Colmcille's Church followed by interment at Struell Cemetery.
A funeral notice read: "Much loved son of Cathy Glennon. Cherished partner of Shannon and devoted father to Seamus Og and Lorcan. Dear stepson of Gerald."
His grieving partner posted on Facebook, saying: "Can't believe I'm writing this. Rest easy Cricky Casement.
"Watch over your two boys and your entire family."