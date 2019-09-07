Crash victim Christopher 'Cricky' Casement laid to rest
Co Down crash victim Christopher Casement was laid to rest following a funeral service on Saturday.
Mr Casement (23) died when his blue Mazda crashed on the Old Ballynahinch Road near Lisburn.
The funeral service for the father-of-two, who was from Downpatrick, was held at St Colmcilles Church, followed by internment at Struell Cemetery.
Mr Casement was known as 'Cricky' to family and friends.
A funeral notice read: "Much loved son of Cathy Glennon. Cherished partner of Shannon and devoted father to Seamus Og and Lorcan. Dear stepson of Gerald."
His grieving partner Shannon posted on her Facebook page: "Can't believe I'm writing this. Rest easy Cricky Casement. Watch over your two boys and your entire family."
Mr Casement's body, lay undiscovered for over a day after he crashed on Tuesday.
Four of Mr Casement's aunts discovered him the next day as they searched along the Old Ballynahinch Road.
It is understood the car ended up in a position which made it difficult to see and was first reported to police at around 12.20pm on Wednesday.