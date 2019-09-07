Crash victim Christopher 'Cricky' Casement laid to rest

Press Eye - Christopher Casement Funeral - Downpatrick -7th September 2019 Photograph by Declan Roughan The funeral of Christopher Casement who died following a crash on the Old Ballynahinch Road between Lisburn and Ballynahinch. The crash happened at about 12:20 BST on Wednesday afternoon. The funeral took place at St Colmcilles Church in Downpatrick.

Press Eye - Christopher Casement Funeral - Downpatrick -7th September 2019 Photograph by Declan Roughan The funeral of Christopher Casement who died following a crash on the Old Ballynahinch Road between Lisburn and Ballynahinch. The crash happened at about 12:20 BST on Wednesday afternoon. The funeral took place at St Colmcilles Church in Downpatrick.

Press Eye - Christopher Casement Funeral - Downpatrick -7th September 2019 Photograph by Declan Roughan The funeral of Christopher Casement who died following a crash on the Old Ballynahinch Road between Lisburn and Ballynahinch. The crash happened at about 12:20 BST on Wednesday afternoon. The funeral took place at St Colmcilles Church in Downpatrick.

Press Eye - Christopher Casement Funeral - Downpatrick -7th September 2019 Photograph by Declan Roughan The funeral of Christopher Casement who died following a crash on the Old Ballynahinch Road between Lisburn and Ballynahinch. The crash happened at about 12:20 BST on Wednesday afternoon. The funeral took place at St Colmcilles Church in Downpatrick.

Press Eye - Christopher Casement Funeral - Downpatrick -7th September 2019 Photograph by Declan Roughan The funeral of Christopher Casement who died following a crash on the Old Ballynahinch Road between Lisburn and Ballynahinch. The crash happened at about 12:20 BST on Wednesday afternoon. The funeral took place at St Colmcilles Church in Downpatrick.

Press Eye - Christopher Casement Funeral - Downpatrick -7th September 2019 Photograph by Declan Roughan The funeral of Christopher Casement who died following a crash on the Old Ballynahinch Road between Lisburn and Ballynahinch. The crash happened at about 12:20 BST on Wednesday afternoon. The funeral took place at St Colmcilles Church in Downpatrick.

The funeral of Christopher Casement. Photograph by Declan Roughan

Co Down crash victim Christopher Casement was laid to rest following a funeral service on Saturday.

Mr Casement (23) died when his blue Mazda crashed on the Old Ballynahinch Road near Lisburn.

The funeral service for the father-of-two, who was from Downpatrick, was held at St Colmcilles Church, followed by internment at Struell Cemetery.

Mr Casement was known as 'Cricky' to family and friends.

A funeral notice read: "Much loved son of Cathy Glennon. Cherished partner of Shannon and devoted father to Seamus Og and Lorcan. Dear stepson of Gerald."

His grieving partner Shannon posted on her Facebook page: "Can't believe I'm writing this. Rest easy Cricky Casement. Watch over your two boys and your entire family."

Mr Casement's body, lay undiscovered for over a day after he crashed on Tuesday.

Four of Mr Casement's aunts discovered him the next day as they searched along the Old Ballynahinch Road.

Tragedy: Christopher Casement

It is understood the car ended up in a position which made it difficult to see and was first reported to police at around 12.20pm on Wednesday.