Crazy and reckless: Arlene Foster hits out over second video of child 'driving lorry' on NI's M1

Danger: the video shows a young girl behind the wheel of a lorry on the M1

Arlene Foster has branded as "crazy and reckless" footage of another child appearing to drive a lorry on a motorway in Northern Ireland.

Police have opened an investigation after another video emerged on social media of a child driving an HGV on the M1 over the weekend.

The 36-second video shows a young girl at the wheel of the vehicle on the motorway near Dungannon.

The girl at the steering wheel in the video giggles while the man smiles for the camera. A man and a younger girl are also seen in the cab.

The person who captured the video is also in the cab of the vehicle, but they cannot be seen in the clip. None in the video are wearing seat belts.

Arlene Foster appealed for the public to help police with their investigations "and make our roads safe".

Both these crazy videos have been in my constituency. This is reckless for the people in the HGVs & other road users," she tweeted.

"A vehicle like this veering out of control into traffic is unthinkable."

Seamus Leheny of Logistics UK said he was shocked by the video. "The PSNI need to investigate this, as does the Department for Infrastructure, the body which issues freight licenses - and have the power to remove them," he said.

"We really need to send a message that these actions are unacceptable."

Dungannon councillor Walter Cuddy said what happened was "highly irresponsible".

"There are laws, and drivers are licensed to try to keep the roads as safe as possible. The parents or guardians should be ashamed of themselves.

"Anyone who knows anything about this incident should get in touch with the police immediately," he said.

Last week, a 37-year-old man was arrested in Cookstown by police investigating a different social media video that appeared to show a young boy driving a lorry on the M1 near Dungannon. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson added: “We are aware of footage which has been shared on social media and are making enquiries.”