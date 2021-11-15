Creating history project for the Troubles ‘could be done in an unbiased way’

There are concerns UK Government could try to use it as ‘propaganda’ but author O’Doherty says that it could be done with authentic historians

Author Malachi O’Doherty believes the UK Government’s plans to commission an official history of the Troubles should not be dismissed out of hand as it is problem that must be addressed — but done correctly.

According to the Daily Telegraph, under the plans devised by the Northern Ireland Office, a group of historians would be appointed by the Government on privy council terms to undertake the project.

The official history project is understood to be part of the wider package of legacy proposals tabled by NI Secretary Brandon Lewis and Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this year.

Whitehall sources told the newspaper the official history would be independent of ministers and would involve historians being appointed to produce a balanced historical record.

It is thought that ministers are also considering asking the Northern Ireland centenary historical advisory panel, chaired by the Queen’s University historian Lord Bew, to lend their expertise.

The official history is likely to focus on the role of the Government and Army in the Troubles and challenge the republican narrative.

Mr O’Doherty, who has written several books on the Troubles, said due to the lack of information on the proposed works it’s hard to know how it will come across.

“We know nothing at the moment about how this will be done and therefore people are reacting as if this is basically a Tory government picking its favourite people to do this, but we don’t know,” he stated.

“It is conceivable that the thing could be set up in a safe way with authentic historians conducting valid research so I wouldn’t knock it out of the park just yet.

“We’ve had previous similar proposals and one proposal was that there would be a Troubles museum. A Troubles museum would obviously be funded by government or through some organisation like the Arts Council.

“That’s an idea that various people have said is a good idea and would provide a good representation of the Troubles — so we don’t need to dismiss the idea out of hand immediately as inevitably being government propaganda.”

Mr O’Doherty added that an accessible histories of the Troubles is much needed and that is what gives him the motivation to write on the subject.

“We are in danger, and it’s already happening, that very superficial propagandist versions of the past are being passed on to the next generation,” he added.

“It is a problem and it does have to be addressed and that’s one of my strong motives for writing political history books like The Year of Chaos, Fifty Years On and the biography of Gerry Adams.

“I think it’s potentially a good thing and I don’t think senior academics in the universities are going to get involved in it if they think they're just being paid to produce propaganda that covers up for the Government.

“I wouldn't react as negatively to it as others have done at this stage.”

However, Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International in Northern Ireland said the notion that a State involved in a conflict could write a definitive account of it was nonsense.

"The idea of any protagonist to a conflict claiming for itself the right to commission some sort of alleged 'definitive history' of that conflict is absurd. Both history and the future would be better served by this Government abandoning its plans to deny bereaved families the right to investigations, inquiries and inquests into the deaths of their loved ones,” he said.

The proposal for an official history of that time period sits alongside other measures around legacy proposed by the Government in its bid to leave the past behind.

In July, the Northern Ireland Secretary announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries. Contending the criminal justice route was not delivering for victims, a Government command paper said a move to a new truth recovery model would help bereaved families gain information about the deaths of their loved ones. The plan has been heavily criticised by all the main political parties in Northern Ireland as well as the Irish Government and a range of victims and survivors’ groups.

It is understood that Mr Lewis intends to begin legislating on the statute of limitations before the new year despite the opposition. The history of the Troubles is expected to take several years to compile.

In a statement, a Northern Ireland Office spokesman said: “The UK Government remains committed to bringing forward a package of measures to deal with the legacy of the Troubles that will deliver for all communities.”