Creative writing charity launches pop-up space in east Belfast to inspire local young authors

A creative writing charity is launching a month-long pop-up space in east Belfast’s newest cultural hub, to engage more young people into expressing themselves through literacy.

Fighting Words NI’s interactive exhibition at Banana Block will start on March 5, for children and young people throughout the area.

Members of the public can drop in between Wednesday and Sunday every week in March, to read a book in The Pencil Portal writer’s studio and create a story of their own to add to the display.

The exhibition will publish and display story-prompts written by Belfast youth groups and schools in recent months, to inspire other young writers.

Read more East Belfast’s Banana Block is full of appealing dining choices

The charity’s director, Hilary Copeland, said: “We’re really excited about the exhibition as it’s the first time we’ve had a pop-up space where we can invite members of the public to see what we do, and experience what writers do.

"Our special launch event at 2.30pm on Saturday, March 5 as part of Belfast Children’s Festival, includes a lively group story-making session facilitated by the Fighting Words NI team.

"We’ll be challenging everyone to let their imaginations go bananas, inspired by the amazing space, the writer’s studio, and an exhibition of artist-illustrated stories by Belfast children.

“Parents and guardians can register to attend the launch on 5 March through our website at https://www.youngatart.co.uk/whats-on/pencil-portal.”

Fighting Words NI is based in east Belfast and provides year-round free, cross-community creative writing opportunities for children and young people aged 6 -18 through its schools’ story making workshops, after-school Write Clubs and community engagement programme.

Banana Block is the east side of the city’s “new living museum and events space set within a historic linen mill and inspired by the curious connections between Belfast and bananas”.

The fruity connection comes from local man William Richardson, who became one of the ﬁrst people to cultivate bananas in the UK and Ireland, and the spot is also filled with various eateries.