‘Credible explanations’ needed after second data breach revealed, says Police Federation

The professional body have hit out after news of a second PSNI data breach.

There is a need for “credible explanations” from the PSNI after confirmation of a second data breach containing details of hundreds of officers, the Police Federation has said.

Several thousands of police officers and civilian staff were put at risk after data - including their ranks, second names, initials, service numbers, positions within the force and other work information – was mistakenly published online.

The information remained online for a period of around three hours and is also understood to have been circulated on a number of messaging apps.

That was followed by news that documents containing details of more than 200 officers and staff were stolen along with a police radio and laptop from a car in the Newtownabbey area last month.

Chair of the Police Federation (PFNI), Liam Kelly, said they had been “inundated with calls” with officers voicing their concern over both breaches.

“Clearly, urgent answers are required. How did this happen? What steps were put in place to advise and safeguard so many colleagues?" he said.

“The major security breach was bad enough, but this heaps further additional pressure on the PSNI to produce credible explanations around data security protocols and the impact on officer safety.

“Speed is of the essence. This cannot be dragged out as officers of all ranks throughout the Service are seeking reassurance and an effective action plan containing all necessary measures to counter the damage and minimise risk.

“I have been inundated with calls from worried officers. The Police Federation has had in-depth discussions already with the PSNI Senior Command and they fully accept and recognise the gravity of this situation and the depth of officer anger and concern.”

Investigations are currently underway into both breaches, police have said.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it was aware of the July 6 data breach, but would not confirm when it was informed of the incident. A personal data breach should be reported to the ICO within 72 hours.

"We can confirm PSNI reported the data breach in Newtownabbey to us,” said a spokesperson. "When we investigate any data breach, we will consider all information the ICO holds about an organisation's current and past compliance to inform our decision making.”

The breach in which staff details were mistakenly released under a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the PSNI came to the attention of the police on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne (Liam McBurney/PA)

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has cut short a family holiday to face questions over the breaches.

He is set to answer questions at an emergency meeting of the NI Policing Board on Thursday morning.

Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Chris Todd, who is in charge of PSNI data security, said on Tuesday evening that there are no immediate security concerns.

He added the PSNI was “hoping for the best but preparing for the worst” as the leaked data could risk the safety of officers and their families.

In an update on Wednesday, ACC Todd said the investigation into the data breach is ongoing and the PSNI has declared it to be a “critical incident”.

“We fully understand the very real concerns being felt by our colleagues and their families and we are working hard to do everything we can to mitigate any risk,” he stated.

"We are working with our security partners and organisations to investigate this incident.

“We have issued updated personal security advice to all of our officers and staff and have established an emergency threat assessment group that will look at the welfare concerns of our people.”

ACC Todd added that the PSNI has also sought the assistance of an independent advisor to conduct an end to end review of the organisation’s processes “in order to understand what happened, how it happened and what we can do immediately to prevent such a breach happening in the future”.