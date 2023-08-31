Creeped out by spiders? Well, get ready for their autumn ‘invasion’

There are around 400 different kinds of spider in Northern Ireland, including the giant house spider

It’s spider season once again — as autumn heralds the time when these eight-legged creatures make their presence known in homes across Northern Ireland.

And as September brings more than just pumpkin spice lattes and the kids go back to school, creepy crawlies tend to come out of their hiding spots.

For arachnaphobes, and those of us terrified at the thought of one crawling across the bedroom floor, this is bad news.

However, while spiders appear more obvious at this time of year for several reasons, it doesn’t mean it’s the start of an invasion.

“The number of spiders does not increase around this time of year,” explained former entomologist Paul Moore, from the Agri Food and Bioscience Institute.

“But in the months of September and October, spiders come indoors more, so we tend to see them more often,” the self-professed spider-fanatic explained.

Paul also dismissed the theory that there has been a huge growth in the spider population in Northern Ireland over the last twenty years.

He explained: “You couldn’t see spiders on carpet as much, it camouflaged them, whereas now everyone has laminate flooring in their home. This makes it so much easier to spot spiders, as there is nowhere for them to hide.”

Meanwhile in our gardens, arachnids have slowly been growing all summer — and as they reach maturity at this time of year, they appear larger and more obvious than before.

But the idea that they swarm in from outside at the arrival of the so-called spider season is a myth.

As the evenings get darker and the temperature starts to drop, mating season for spiders also begins.

This means the females stay inside in the warmth as householders begin to switch their heating systems on while the males head outside and explore.

“The giant house spider is the most common spider at this time of the year, as males break cover to find a mate,” explained Paul.

But Northern Irish weather may also plays a role as to why they often seek shelter inside.

Mr Moore also told of the impact that climate change has on spiders here.

“About 400 species of spider exist in Northern Ireland right now. We find more every year, so it is constantly changing,” he said.

“Although what I will say is that false widow spiders have become a lot more common. It is because of climate change that they are breeding more and more,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

But luckily, according to Paul, these spiders are not harmful.

He explained that they are an important, healthy part of the household’s ecosystem. The former entomologist added that “spiders really are harmless — they deal with mosquitoes and other insects in the home”.

House spider

TOP TIPS

Here are five tips for preventing spiders in your home

Keep windows, doors, and any openings closed at all times. Expert Paul Moore says: Any small space that reaches the outside, spiders will find their way into. It is best to just keep these closed.”

While spiders are oftentimes in the house already, in cold, dark spaces. Keeping these clean, and full of natural light should send those creepy crawlies away.

While it may be an old wives’ tale – horse chestnut spray is among the best things to use as a spider repellent. Moore says: “It is the same as a conker, but it is the stuff that actually works.”

However, you should also try not to buy into fads that do not work. Moore added: “Sonic spider alarms, the ones that you plug in- are useless.”

The expert said the most common mistake is throwing a spider out of the window or putting it outside the door. “You have to treat spiders like mice. If you put a mouse outside your door, you would expect it to come back inside. It is the same with spiders. Spiders have to be taken at least 100 metres away, otherwise they will come straight back.”