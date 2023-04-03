Creeslough: Faulty heating system probed as cause of blast that left 10 dead

Witness interviews lead to Garda’s new line of inquiry gas leak that caused huge explosion originated from accommodation block linked to filling station

Tragedy: The scene of the devastation in Creeslough

Gardai are pursuing a new line of inquiry into the Creeslough explosion, which may have been caused by a gas leak originating from the building complex.

The new line of inquiry comes from interviews conducted by police.

Ten people lost their lives in the blast in Co Donegal, while several more were injured in the explosion in October. Emergency services from over the border also rushed to the scene.

The deceased included five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 13-year-old James Monaghan and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Among the dead was also Jessica Gallagher (24); Catherine O Donnell (39); James O Flaherty (48); Martin McGill (49); Martina Martin (49); Robert Garwe (50), and Hugh Kelly (59).

The Sunday Times reported that Gardai interviewed several new witnesses, some of whom included those injured in the tragedy.

Many of them said they could smell gas in the area hours before the explosion.

There was an estimated 30 people within the Applegreen complex at the time of the blast.

Emergency services at the scene in Creeslough. Pic: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The new evidence gathered — in what is now being referred to as the largest and most complex investigation carried out by the force — is especially significant as some witnesses interviewed by officers at the time did not report a smell of gas.

At present Gardai believe the source of the explosion may be from a faulty heating system within the building complex.

They are currently investigating issues with the system, and how often it was maintained.

The exact trigger of the blast remains unknown.

Donegal is one of three counties within the Republic with no access to natural gas reserves; many businesses and homes use liquid petroleum gas (LPG) for heating and cooking purposes.

CCTV footage shows the windows of the building complex shaking prior to the explosion, which occurred in a first-floor apartment.

One man who had been at home that October afternoon at the time of the explosion said he was suddenly pulled into a vacuum and engulfed in a fireball when it occurred.

However, the affected resident told Gardai that he did not smell any gas before the blast. Police sources told the Sunday Times: “This is a very active line of inquiry.

“Whatever caused the explosion most likely happened over time.”

Det Norske Veritas, a global consultancy that advises on safety, risk and assurance, is yet to complete a report into the incident, with a panel examining the number of issues which may have caused the tragedy.

It has also advised police multiple factors may be involved which contributed to the significant loss of life.

It is believed the investigation may evolve into a larger public inquiry. Many friends and relatives of the victims, along with those injured, are seeking answers as to what caused the tragedy.

Many have retained legal representation in advance of the conclusion of the investigation.

Investigations into the cause of the blast are ongoing.