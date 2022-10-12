Creeslough tragedy: Jessica Gallagher was a gifted young woman on cusp of career in fashion

Jessica Gallagher was a talented fashion designer whose budding career was cut short when she lost her life in the Creeslough explosion.

At just 24 years old, she already had sought-after experience at the International Fashion Academy (IFA) in Paris, studying fashion design.

This course also allowed her to continue to study fashion in Shanghai, China, and she was due to start a new job in the industry in Belfast just days after the tragedy.

The night before the explosion, Jessica was celebrating this exciting new step in her career with her boyfriend, Conor McFadden.

They drank red wine and ate oysters in the Glen Bar and restaurant in Carrickart before returning to his apartment in Creeslough, where they remained the following day; Jessica was due to move to new accommodation on Saturday.

Conor was airlifted from the scene to St James Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Designing and creating clothes was Jessica’s passion, and to symbolise this her first commission — a top that she had not yet finished — was brought up during the offertory at her funeral mass in St Michael’s Church on Tuesday.

Before her move to Belfast she lived with her parents Anthony and Bernadette in Creeslough, and previously worked at the Shandon Hotel in the neighbouring town of Dunfanaghy. Although she lived abroad for several years, she was very proud of her home town of Creeslough and would chat with anyone she met.

Jessica’s aunt, Dolores Gallagher, said she was one of the “brightest, happiest, most cheerful young women you could wish to meet” and she “lit up every room” she entered.