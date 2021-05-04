Cregagh stabbing: Man in hospital after ‘vicious’ attack in east Belfast

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in the back and head on Monday evening.

The incident happened in the Cregagh Road area of east Belfast after 11pm on Monday.

Police said a number of males chased the man, before he was assaulted.

The man in his 40s was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition according to police.

The PSNI are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Duffield said: “We received a report, just after 11pm, that a number of males had chased a man from the Killagan Bend, heading towards the Greenway area.

"When the group managed to catch up with the victim, he was assaulted.

“This was a particularly vicious attack, in which a man, aged in his 40s, sustained a number of stab wounds to his back and head.

“He was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service, where he remains today in a condition which is described as stable.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1809 03/05/21.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”