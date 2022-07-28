Cremation service for Belfast entertainer Harry ‘Trixie’ Hamilton to take place on Wednesday

Harry Hamilton (inset) and pictured second left in his band The Witnesses when they entertained Elvis Presley.

The funeral service for popular Belfast entertainer Harry ‘Trixie’ Hamilton will take place on Wednesday at his home in the city.

Mr Hamilton died at the age of 90 following a short illness and a funeral notice confirmed a “send off” will take place at 12.30pm followed by a service at Roselawn Crematorium at 1.20pm.

Described in the notice as a “truce force of nature” and “loved by many”, the bass player in The Witnesses Showband once welcomed Elvis onstage in the Bahamas after Presley turned up to watch his performance.

“His goal in life was to entertain, make people happy and make us all smile,” the notice added.

“He did that for generation after generation. We will not see his like again.”

News of Mr Hamilton’s death was originally confirmed by his son, also called Harry.

The younger Hamilton is a well-known performer himself and is the lead singer of Queen tribute act Flash Harry.

“My father was a pioneer of the showband era from his first gig in 1947, performing right through the 1960s and 1970s when live music was the only thing available. He performed in Belfast at the height of the Troubles, keeping people entertained during those days and giving them relief in the 1970s,” said Harry.

“But what I think my father’s chief accomplishment is his work with the NI Musicians’ Association, where he was general secretary for over 20 years.

“He campaigned to ensure live musicians were getting a fair deal and getting paid well for performing and recordings. He campaigned tirelessly for musicians all his life.

“My father was gigging right up until he was 88. He travelled the world, and knew so much about music, and he had incredible ability in jazz and showband. My father was always entertaining.”

The notice added that Mr Hamilton was “deeply loved and desperately missed” by his wife Patricia McKeown, daughters Elaine and Cecile, son Harry and grandchildren and great grandchildren.