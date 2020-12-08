Crime group 'Action Against Drugs' behind 'hit list' faces call to disband

Kelly slams group after threat is posted online

Masked men in the New Lodge area in front of Action Against Drugs warnings on the walls

Calls have been made for republican crime gang Action Against Drugs (AAD) to disband after a hit list of alleged drug dealers in north and west Belfast was circulated online.

The list of 18 so called "death" dealers has reportedly been posted on social media with a warning that they "will be dealt with" and signed 'AAD'.

The PSNI said officers were aware of the leaflets and enquiries are ongoing.

PSNI Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: "Police are aware that some written material has been distributed in parts of North Belfast and on social media and we are currently carrying out enquiries into this matter."

He added: "We do not discuss allegations against individuals; however circulating material such as this is unhelpful and potentially dangerous.

"While we do not discuss the security of individuals, if we receive information that a person's life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly.

"We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk.

"No inference should be drawn from this.

"I want to reassure the public that police are actively working with communities, partners and local representatives to address criminality and issues like drug dealing and anti-social behaviour across all parts of Belfast and Northern Ireland.

"If anyone has concerns or information about any form of criminality, they should report it to police on the non-emergency number 101."

The hit list of alleged drug dealers

Sinn Fein North Belfast MLA and Policing Board member Gerry Kelly has condemned those responsible.

"There is absolutely no place for this group who have already been responsible for a number of deaths and beatings," he said.

"AAD continues to use threats, violence and criminality to gain wealth, including the taxing of drug-dealers.

"We don't need more gunmen on our streets, we need the gunmen to get off the community's back. This group must disband immediately."

Last year armed men were pictured posing in front of threatening graffiti in north Belfast.

Images showed two masked men in front of graffiti warning that drugs dealers and burglars will be "dealt with" in the New Lodge area.

One of the men was pictured with a gun, while a second man was seen holding a cudgel.

The threat followed a controversial anti-internment bonfire which was built in the area in August 2019 by young people and an upsurge in anti-social behaviour.

AAD carried out its first murder in October 2012, gunning down father-of-one Danny McKay (36) in his Newtownabbey home.

AAD went on to murder 55-year-old fast food delivery man Dan Murray in May 2016 in west Belfast and Joe Reilly (43) in Poleglass, on the outskirts of west Belfast, in October that year.