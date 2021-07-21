Crime scene forensics ‘casebook’ found at home of Kevin Lunney accused, court told

A crime-scene investigation “casebook” was found in the home of one of the men accused of kidnapping businessman Kevin Lunney, the Special Criminal Court heard.

Gardaí searching a flat found a book entitled The Forensic Casebook: The Science of Crime Scene Investigation.

They also found a Sim-card holder bearing the number of a phone alleged to have been in contact with the now-deceased suspected organiser of the kidnapping.

Mr Lunney (52), a Quinn Industrial Holdings director, was bundled into a car outside his Co Fermanagh home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a Stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the firm, it is alleged.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man, “YZ” (40), who cannot legally be named, are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Det Gda Lisa Young yesterday told the non-jury court she was part of the search team at YZ’s flat on November 8, 2019.

In the main bedroom, she found what she described as a forensic casebook “in relation to the investigation of crime scenes”, she said.

In cross examination, Michael Hourigan, for YZ, said the book was “a popular title you would find on Amazon or anywhere”.

Det Sgt Brendan Casey told the court he took part in the search and in a kitchen drawer there were two Eir Sim-card holders, one for a number ending in 9717.

The court has already heard the prosecution attributes this number to YZ. There are records of contacts between it and a number attributed to Cyril McGuinness, also known as Dublin Jimmy, the suspected organiser of the abduction.

Alan Smith, IT manager at Victor Treacy International, a freight ferry company, said a booking was made for a vehicle with a registration ending in PXU on an Irish Sea crossing on August 27, 2019. The person who booked the trip provided the name “C McGuinness”. The court has previously heard a Renault Kangoo van with this registration was allegedly involved in Mr Lunney’s abduction.

Paul Kavanagh, owner of the test centre at Duleek Road, Drogheda, where gardaí found the Kangoo on October 23, 2019, said he had no knowledge of the van and never saw it before that. His mechanic, Colin McShane, said gardaí came to the yard and found the Kangoo behind old scrap vans.

He had not known the van was there and had no idea when it came in.

PSNI detective Michael Askin told Mr Hourigan he went to Holyhead on November 22, 2019, to view footage from October 12 and saw a silver Mercedes e-class car and Cyril McGuinness, who was a person of interest.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences”.

O’Reilly, Redmond, O’Brien and “YZ” all deny false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Co Cavan, in September 2019.

The trial continues.