Criticism over Stormont catering firm’s use of zero hours contracts

A firm which provides catering for Stormont employs some workers on zero hours contracts.

Nine Aramark staff members are employed in this fashion, the BBC's Nolan Show reported.

A US firm, Aramark was awarded a contract for catering and other services for Stormont in December, worth almost £5m.

Zero hours contracts are those in which the employer does not guarantee the employee any hours of work.

The company has previously come under fire for the standard of the catering it provides for asylum seekers and refugees in the Republic of Ireland, such as in controversial Direct Provision Centres, as well as prisons in the US.

A decision by Dublin's National Gallery to award Aramark a catering contract for a cafe and other catering services last year was also criticised by staff and artists, with some of the latter requesting their work be pulled from displays.

The Aramark contract was awarded by the Assembly Commission, which is made up representatives of the main political parties and essentially runs Parliament Buildings.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll hit out at the news of zero hours contracts for some Aramark workers at Stormont.

"It’s absolutely scandalous that low-paid workers at Stormont are working on such precarious contracts,” Mr Carroll said.

“Every worker is entitled to job security and we believe zero-hour contracts should be banned. If companies need to hire staff, then they should do so on a permanent basis.

"Aramark reported over four billion dollars in revenue in the last financial quarter, so they can well afford to provide these workers with a permanent contract, proper pay, and terms. This is well used to controversy when it comes to its record on workers' rights and on human rights.

“It is involved in the Direct Provision System, which places asylum seekers in detention centres. It is facing legal action over the quality of its food provision to US prisoners. It has faced legal accusations that it violated multiple US Labour Laws by forcing employees to work through their breaks without pay.

“Serious questions have to be asked of the Assembly Commission about how a company with such a horrendous track record was awarded the Stormont catering contract in the first place.”

An Assembly Spokesperson said: “Aramark retain all responsibility for employing staff under the Assembly Commission’s contract for the provision of support services in Parliament Buildings, and as such the issue of contracts of employment remain with the contractor. The Assembly Commission is aware that Aramark employ nine members of staff on casual contracts, who support the delivery of services when requested at short notice, for events taking place in the evening and occasionally on weekends.”

Aramark said: “We proudly employ in excess of 850 colleagues across Northern Ireland providing food, facilities management and retail solutions to a multitude of organisations across a range of market sectors.

"In certain situations, we have a small number of colleagues working with us on casual contracts (nine at the Northern Ireland Assembly) in roles that have fluctuating schedules for events and holidays.

"We openly communicate the parameters of these roles with our colleagues and they are welcome to pursue permanent contracts within the company if they wish to do so.”

