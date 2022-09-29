Cross-border projects across Northern Ireland awarded £3.8m Shared Island funding

More than €4.3m (£3.8m) in funding has been awarded to 25 projects as part of money issued under a cross-border scheme, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has announced.

The projects involve nine councils across Northern Ireland all working in partnership with 15 authorities in the Republic of Ireland and include developments in the tourism sector, rural and urban regeneration and cultural projects.

The investment is being provided by the Shared Island Fund and includes the likes of €250,000 (£221,000) capital investment at Castle Caldwell in Fermanagh and Castle Saunderson in Co Cavan.

Other projects awarded funding include a feasibility study on a Colmcille pilgrimage route linking sites in Derry and across the border, with €250,000 (£221,000) awarded for an economic partnership between Dublin and Belfast to jointly develop green infrastructure and facilities.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD said: “I am delighted to announce the 25 successful projects which have been awarded funding under the Shared Island Local Authority Funding Scheme.

“I am not only struck by the diverse range of projects which have come through the process, I am particularly pleased to see such a significant geographic spread across the island.

“Local Authorities in the border region have long-standing partnerships with their northern counterparts, which I hope will be further enhanced through schemes such as this, and it’s important that there are also newer partnerships such as the projects involving Waterford and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Kerry, Cork, Donegal and Ards and North Down Borough Council that can contribute to the Shared Island vision of communities North and South working together on shared opportunities.”