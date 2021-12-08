Cross border travel clearance scheme proposed under new UK immigration bill branded ‘unworkable’ by campaigner

A UK Government scheme which will see non-Irish EU citizens living in the Republic required to apply online for pre-travel clearance into Northern Ireland has been branded “unworkable” by one commentator.

The government’s flagship immigration legislation cleared the House of Commons after MPs gave the Nationality and Borders Bill a third reading by 298 votes to 231, majority 67, thereby allowing it to progress to the House of Lords.

Under the bill such non-EU citizens will be required to apply for a US-style visa waiver known as an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before entering the UK, including when crossing the land Border into Northern Ireland.

The scheme is set to come into effect in 2025, however clarification around how it will be policed and details of the cost and application timelines have not yet been set out.

Campaigner and commentator Emma de Souza, who fought a five-year legal battle with the Home Office over her husband’s citizenship rights responded on social media.

“This is absolutely wild. Many people cross the border as part of their everyday lives - for work, school, or groceries,” she wrote.

“The idea that non-Irish and non-British citizens would have to apply for advance travel authorisation is wholly unworkable and represents a hardening of the border.”

When questioned by MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, the minister for immigration, Kevin Foster described the ETA as a “simple online fill-in form and once you’ve done it you can fairly easily renew it as well”.

He also said checks and enforcement of the document would be “proportionate”.

An amendment tabled by the Alliance Party, SDLP, Labour and the Liberal Democrats to exempt travel on the island of Ireland from the requirement for an ETA was not selected for debate before the bill passed.

Speaking in the House of Commons during the amendment debate on Tuesday, Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said the scheme would create “new bureaucracy” and “legal uncertainty” for thousands of people.

"The Government might say that they are committed to no new checks, but people will be placed in legal uncertainty and, if there is any interaction with the UK state, major consequences may flow from that,” he said.

“The potential repercussions could be as severe as people going to prison. This is not practical on the island of Ireland, and I urge the Government to reconsider what they are doing in terms of electronic travel authorisations.”

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said it could create “a climate of uncertainty, essentially we’re saying to people, you won’t get caught”.