Crossgar road closed due to crash as emergency services including Air Ambulance attend scene

The emergency services including the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) are at the scene of a crash in the Co Down village of Crossgar.

The PSNI confirmed in a statement that the John Street area of the village is closed to traffic while they attend the incident.

According to NIAS the Air Ambulance also attended the scene, with one person taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

An NIAS spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 10.12 on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 following reports of an incident in the Downpatrick Road area, Crossgar.

“NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew, one Rapid Response Paramedic and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance.”

A PSNI statement said: “Police and NIAS are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in the John Street area of Crossgar. The road is currently closed to traffic. There are no further details.”

Translink has confirmed there is a change to bus services in the area due to the incident.

In a tweet they said: “Diversion in place due to a Road Traffic Collision at Downpatrick - passengers for Belfast should board at the bus stop where the old PSNI station was (Saintfield side of Crossgar)...if travelling from Crossgar towards Downpatrick please board opposite the old PSNI station.”