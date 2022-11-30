Crossmaglen community ‘will always support’ Sinead Murtagh, says local resident following controversy over ‘Up the Ra’ video

Sinead Murtagh – the woman at the centre of the Arlene Foster ‘oh, ah, up the Ra’ video - will be supported by those in her local Crossmaglen community, according to a local resident.

Ms Murtagh, who works as a voluntary counsellor at St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook, caused controversy after a video was widely shared which involved her singing “oh, ah, up the Ra” next to Dame Arlene Foster.

However, speaking to the Sunday World, those walking the streets of Crossmaglen plan to give the 34-year-old mum-of-two a warm welcome.

“The reality is, if they could do it, the people round here will always support Sinead Murtagh,” one man told the newspaper.

“Yes, Arlene Foster suffered and her father and family suffered as well. Apparently, she has invited Sinead to visit her father’s grave in Fermanagh.

“Well, there are plenty of graves and grieving families in south Armagh who continue to suffer on a daily basis. And it was the state which brought suffering to our homes.”

Mrs Foster, who has taken her seat in the House of Lords as Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee last week, said she found it “depressing” that any young person would find it acceptable to sing pro-IRA slogans.

Mrs Foster was eight years old when her father, a reserve police officer, was shot in the head by the IRA. He survived the 1979 murder bid.

In 1988 her school bus was targeted in an IRA bomb attack when she was just a teenager.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald condemned the incident, branding it “deeply disrespectful”.

“I think at all times our interactions with each other need to be guided by civility and respect and certainly that fell far short of those standards,” she told BBC NI’s Sunday Politics.

“I suspect for what it is worth, although I don’t know, that the young woman in question perhaps belatedly realises the error of that particular approach to Arlene Foster and Arlene was right to call it out and Michelle O’Neill, my colleague, was right to say civility and respect must be our guiding lines.”

A relative of Ms Murtagh has previously told the Belfast Telegraph, which called to her home on the outskirts of Crossmaglen, that she is “unlikely” to speak about the incident.

St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook told the Sunday World it was following proper procedures following the outcry over a volunteer counsellor’s behaviour.

The school said it was aware of the incident and that the counsellor in question – who works in a voluntary capacity – had contacted the school requesting personal leave and that the school was supporting her in the decision.

A spokesperson for St Paul’s said: “It continues to work tirelessly to embrace diversity and encourage multicultural harmony.”