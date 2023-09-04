Crossmaglen shooting victim fights for his life as police appeal amid search for gunman

Police at the scene of a shooting in Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen.

Police are appealing for help to catch the gunman who shot a man in the arm and neck in Co Armagh.

The victim was sitting inside his vehicle in the Ballsmill Road area near Crossmaglen at the time of the attack.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after 6.30am before the casualty was taken to hospital where he is fighting for his life.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “It was reported that another vehicle pulled up, and a man with his face covered exited and shot the victim, before making off in the same vehicle.

“The victim was subsequently was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.”

A number of road closures are in place as the investigation is underway.

Man shot on way to work in Co Armagh ‘well respected in community’, says Sinn Fein MLA

Newry and Armagh MLA Conor Murphy condemned the shooting, adding that those responsible must be brought to justice.

He said: “I unreservedly condemn the shooting of a man in Crossmaglen in the early hours of Monday.

“The victim is a local man and is well respected in the local community.

“My first thoughts at this time are with the man injured and his family who will be in shock at this terrible news today.

“He is now being treated in hospital for serious wounds after being shot in the neck and arm as he was on his way to work.

“This was a despicable and cowardly attack by criminal elements,” he continued.

“There is no place for these thugs on our streets.

“A police investigation and operation is now underway in the area.

“We have been in contact with the PSNI and I would urge anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward immediately to police to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.”

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said the shooting “has cast a dark cloud over the entire area” and left residents “extremely shocked and fearful”.

"The use of a firearm in this attack is extremely sinister and we need to see those behind this shooting apprehended and this gun seized before anyone else is harmed,” he added.

Local councillor Pete Byrne, who has visited the scene, said there is “a real sense of disbelief” in the community.

“That a local man can be shot while on his way to work on a Monday morning has left people shaken and they cannot understand why this has taken place,” he added.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family who are devastated that their loved one has been attacked in such a violent way and he has our best wishes as he is treated in hospital.

"Nobody should be subjected to something like this and I would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward to police immediately.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.