Crowds flock to check out livestock at Ballymena Show

Thousands of people of all ages attended one of Northern Ireland’s premier farming shows of the season at the weekend, the first time the Ballymena event has happened since the start of the pandemic.

And the crowd enjoyed mostly fine weather as they followed the competitions and checked out exhibits and showcase displays at the Ballymena Show hosted by the local livestock mart.

Kim Montgomery, Antrim, and daughter Emilia who won third prize in the sheep young handlers class

Organised by the County Antrim Agricultural Association, with support from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the grounds of the mart were filled with some of the region’s finest livestock, while showgoers were also able to check out the art of sheep shearing and other exhibitions.

Damm Fitz Beth, owned by the Lisburn-based Simpson family was the big winner of the day, named Champion of the Show after first scooping the Holstein breed championship and then the interbreed dairy titles.

Cody Paul, Maghera, with his Holstein calves

The beef Interbreed champion was a Deerpark Saffron, a Limousin heifer bred owned by Connor and Ryan Muholland of Glenavy, Antrim. Co Down Suffolk sheep breeder Mark Priestly won the Sheep Interbreed championship with his shearling ewe.