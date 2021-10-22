Crowds gather in Belfast to celebrate 40th anniversary of homosexuality’s decriminalisation in NI

The Lord Mayor and High Sheriff of Belfast were among a large group that gathered at City Hall on Friday evening, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of homosexuality being decriminalised in Northern Ireland.

Homosexual activity here carried a potential sentence of life imprisonment until Jeff Dudgeon’s landmark victory in the European Court of Human Rights changed history four decades ago.

The east Belfast man’s iconic case also set precedent for Norris v Ireland and legal change in the Republic over 10 years later.

Speakers at Friday’s Belfast event included trans woman Karen McShane, who starred in the 2019 Channel 4 documentary ‘The Making of Me’ which followed her transgender journey, and Jude Copeland, who led the campaign for a memorial to be erected in gay rights campaigner Mark Ashton's memory in his native Portrush.

Members of the LGBT+ community and allies also sang songs such as Judy Garland’s ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’.

Some held signs which called for the banning of conversion therapy and for more support for LGBT+ pupils in schools.

One protestor is reported to have thrown an egg at the group, but no other incidents have been reported.

Same-sex marriage was subsequently recognised legally in Northern Ireland in January 2020.

Local charity HERe NI, which works to improve the quality of life for lesbian and bisexual women and their families, tweeted: “Lovely evening celebrating #Dudgeon40 at City Hall with speeches recognising how far we have come and also noting what we are still fighting for. There were even a few songs. #ourlovewasneveracrime”

Belfast City Hall was illuminated in rainbow lights to highlight the occasion, although the decision faced controversy earlier in the week when a proposal by unionists and the British government to light the building blue and green for Northern Ireland’s centenary instead was scrapped.

Other buildings across the UK were lit up on Friday to mark the 100th anniversary of NI’s foundation, but Belfast City Hall did not follow this, after an "administrative error" meant the anniversary of Mr Dudgeon’s court case was being celebrated instead.