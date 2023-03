Feile 80’s night takes place in west Belfast on Saturday. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

Music lovers have descended on west Belfast’s Feile An Phobail Back to the 80s event.

The annual event in the Falls Park will hear performances from an ABBA tribute band, Party Fears Three and Waterloo on Saturday night.

The 2021 Feile An Phobail festival was billed as the biggest ever, with over 250 events confirmed for this month.