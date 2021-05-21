‘Crude but viable’ device found in Bellaghy alert

Army Technical Officers and police at Beatrice Villas in Bellaghy where a security alert was underway after the discovery of a suspicious object. Picture Martin McKeown.

A device described by police as a "crude but viable” has been found at the centre of a security alert in Bellaghy, Co Londonderry.

A number of homes at Beatrice Villas in the village were evacuated on Friday morning after a suspicious object was reported to have been found in the area.

A community annex to the rear of the Seamus Centre was opened to act as an emergency support centre for residents who were evcuated from their homes.

A PSNI spokesperson said this afternoon: “Shortly before 8:50am, police attended a report of a suspicious object located in the area.

“The object, which has been declared as a crude but viable device has been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“A number of residents who were evacuated from their homes, have now returned and we would like to thank those affected by this alert for their patience during this proactive policing operation."

Police say their enquiries are continuing and are asking anyone with any information which could assist them to call detectives in Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 349 21/05/21.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/