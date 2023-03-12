Crufts: Northern Ireland dog Khan wins Best in Breed

Jane Anthony from Northern Ireland with Khan, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, which was the Best of Breed winner — © BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

A Co Antrim woman has won a Best in Breed prize at Crufts for her Rhodesian Ridgeback named Khan.

Jane Anthony scooped the prize at the prestigious annual UK international dog show which is widely considered the greatest dog event in the world.

Sunday was the final day of this year’s event at the NEC in Birmingham.

Dogs mean “everything” to Jane with her children joking that “you love the dogs more than us”.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph about what it means to win such a award, the Larne woman said: “The emotion is unbelievable. It is just every dog owner’s dream when you enter such a competition.

“Anybody’s aspirations whenever you show your dog is this. It hasn’t sunk in yet, I just can’t believe it’s happened.

“Winning at Crufts means more because of the level of competition. It is also the pageantry of it all.

“It is like our Olympics but instead of competing every four years it’s done annually and you compete against the best of the best.

“We actually have to qualify beforehand, you can’t just turn up at Crufts.”

Jane Anthony from Northern Ireland with Khan, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, which was the Best of Breed winner — © BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Jane added: “Competing against your own breed is a big deal at Crufts. There were 283 dogs entered but I think only 255 turned up. And he was the best so it means a lot.

“We had world winners that were flown in from south America and Brazil. We had dogs from Germany, Italy and most of Europe. Champions from all over the world in with him.”

Jane has been travelling to Crufts for 20 years and says it is about more than just showing your dog as only minutes are spent in the ring.

It is about the cameraderie and social aspect as a lot of time is spent talking to other owners — with conversation of course revolving around their love of man’s best friend.

Reflecting on past successes at the event, Jane said: “Khan’s mother won best puppy at Crufts in 2015.

"He was there last year and was in ‘limit’, which is one class down before the champions; I think there were 25 in his class last year and he won it.

“He has won best in breed shows in the UK as well where there has been 100 or more dogs entered.”

Crufts attracts over 18,000 competitors alongside hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and is broadcast to an international television audience.

Organised by The Kennel Club, Crufts is the greatest dog event in the world and celebrates every aspect of the role that dogs play in our lives.

The show was set up in Victorian times by the late Charles Cruft.

Although it was a very different event in 1891, Charles Cruft was a great showman and it’s believed he would have enjoyed the size and scope of the event today, which has become an essential date in any dog lover’s calendar.