Cruise ship to dock in Belfast after being turned away from Scotland

A cruise ship refused docking permission in Scotland will be allowed to disembark passengers at Belfast Harbour.

Hundreds of passengers from across the UK set sail on the MSC Virtuosa, which left Liverpool on Tuesday and was due to dock at Greenock on Wednesday morning.

But it did not dock after the Scottish Government said it would not allow passengers to leave the ship because of Covid fears.

A spokesman for Cruise Belfast has confirmed the passengers will be allowed to leave when the ship arrives in Belfast on June 17.

He said: “Significant work has been undertaken over the last six months, in partnership with Public Health Agency NI, Port Health Authority and Belfast City Council to develop a Covid-19 Port Management Plan for Belfast.

“This plan ensures the strictest health and safety protocols, including screening, passenger bubbling and testing measures are in place on board cruise ships and at the Port. Plans are now provisionally in place to welcome the first cruise vessel back to Belfast (MSC Virtuosa), on June 17.

“We continue to engage closely with all of the relevant authorities and are working with our industry partners to ensure any cruise ship calling at Belfast fully adheres to all government guidelines and safety regulations.

“We will actively consider each scheduled cruise call ahead of arrival to make sure they meet the strict health and safety protocols set out in our port management plan.”

The domestic seven-night cruise is also due to drop anchor in Southampton and the Isle of Portland before returning to Greenock, where passengers may well get a warmer welcome if the restrictions are at Level One.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government explained the refusal was based on the transmission risks posed by cruise vessels and uncertainties around the new Delta variant.

He added: “Following extensive engagement with stakeholders, we have now confirmed that domestic cruises can restart when all of Scotland reaches Level 1 and we have made industry, including the operator, aware of this.

“This decision has been informed by the combination of risks that exists between both cruises and the wider travel context, including the current trajectory of Covid infections and the unknowns around the new Delta variant, in addition to the potential for high risk of uncontained rapid transmission on the cruise.”