Crumlin lights snub has stolen the joy of season: councillor

Residents in a Co Antrim town have hit out at the lack of Christmas street lights.

A row is again brewing over the absence of festive decorations in Crumlin.

Local councillor Anne Marie Logue has accused Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council of stealing the joy of Christmas for residents by not having street lights.

However, while the council have said there are no plans for street lighting, they will be spending £12,000 for a festive switch-on on November 30.

"Christmas 2018 saw no tree, no Christmas lights and no Christmas spirit from Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for Crumlin," the councillor said.

"Residents and traders were rightly angered and mounted a strong campaign, supported by myself, to oppose the decision to exclude Crumlin.

As a result of this campaign the council said that it would review, and we were informed that Crumlin would be included in 2019.

"However, once again Antrim and Newtownabbey Council have stolen the joy from Christmas.

"They have only this week, six weeks from Christmas, stated they will only be supplying a tree - and lights for the tree - and none for the traditional street lighting for Main Street.

"While I have welcomed the fact that we are to get a tree, it is simply not enough.

"The residents and traders of Crumlin deserve better," the councillor added.

The matter is due to be debated at a council meeting next week.

The council said that in June it was decided there would be an increase in the number of Christmas switch-on events from four to seven to ensure that every district electoral area is included.

It added: "The new sites approved at this meeting were Crumlin Leisure Centre, the Dunanney Centre and Mossley. In addition to the provision of a tree and lighting at each location, it was agreed that a ceremony should take place at the three sites at a cost of around £12,000 per area.

"In August, the council members considered a more detailed report regarding additional Christmas lighting provision. Councillor Logue was in attendance at both meetings."