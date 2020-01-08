Crumlin: Man charged and £75k cannabis found in drugs factory bust

Police have charged a man and seized £75,000 worth of drugs after a raid on a illicit drugs factory in Crumlin, Co Antrim.

Police swooped on a property in the Lurgan Road area on Tuesday evening finding suspected class B drugs as well as a number of suspected cannabis plants. Drugs paraphernalia and a sum of money was also seized.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with a range of offences, including possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply, cultivating cannabis and possession of criminal property.

He is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court on February 4.

Detective Inspector Mullan added: "We will continue to do everything possible to prevent the supply of drugs and identify those involved while at the same time, make people aware of the real danger posed to their health and their lives by illegal drugs.

"I would appeal to anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to contact local police on 101, so we can work together to do something about it.”