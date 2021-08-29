Current approach to Troubles legacy a ‘blockage’ to progress, argues Secretary of State Brandon Lewis

The current approach to dealing with the legacy of the Troubles is a “blockage to things moving forward” in Northern Ireland, according to Brandon Lewis.

The Secretary of State said the Government has to be “honest about the painful and difficult reality of where we are”, as he claimed a new truth recovery process may allow greater reconciliation for victims and survivors than a court process.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Mr Lewis also said dealing with the legacy of the Troubles would allow the PSNI to better tackle “today’s problems” of paramilitary criminality.

Last month Mr Lewis set out a package of measures to deal with legacy in Northern Ireland, including a statute of limitations on prosecutions and an end to civil actions and inquests.

Mr Lewis said the Government planned to bring the legislation through by the autumn, describing it in the House of Commons as a “painful recognition of the reality of where we are”.

The legislation would include three parts, including a statute of limitations, which would “apply equally to all Troubles-related incidents”.

An independent body would also be set up to focus on truth and reconciliation, with powers to gather information about Troubles killings.

The proposals have been criticised by all the main Northern Ireland parties, as well as the Irish Government and victims’ groups.

Experts in the United Nations also expressed “serious concern”, describing the plan as a “de-facto amnesty and blanket impunity for the grave human rights violations”.

Mr Lewis told the newspaper what happened in South Africa and a similar process for overcoming the legacy of apartheid was a “really interesting example”.

“I am not suggesting for one minute that I can see republican terrorists stepping up and owning the heinous crimes they committed, which was what happened in South Africa,” he said.

“Much as I would like to see them do it I am not expecting that to happen.

“But in terms of the principles of how you help society to move forward, I think absolutely what happened in South Africa is a really interesting example of what was a very controversial, very difficult decision.

“A lot of people there at the time were vehemently opposed, and yet it is what allowed South Africa to move forward in a relatively short period of time.”

Last month, prosecutors here dropped murder charges against a former soldiers due to face trial in connection with the killing of 14 people in Londonderry during Bloody Sunday in 1972. Soldier F had been charged with two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

It followed the acquittal of two former paratroopers accused of the murder of IRA man Joe McCann, who was shot at the Joy Street area in Belfast in April 1972.

“As we have seen this year, cases are going to continue to collapse because of the time that has passed and the inadmissibility of evidence as a result of that, the lack of credible evidence as a result of time passed, or the lack of records in some cases,” Mr Lewis added.

“I doubt very much the IRA have a set of records they are about to publish to anybody. So we need to be honest about the reality of what victims and families are really going to be able to see.

“A relative may want to know their family member was innocent and was the victim of somebody doing wrong.

“And that isn’t the same thing as going through a court process, which collapses time and time again and doesn’t bring an end result, which is what we have seen over the last few years.”

The Secretary of State also hit out at criminals operating in Northern Ireland today who wear the badge of paramilitarism “because they think it gives them credibility”.

“In fact they are just thugs, criminals and drug dealers,” he said.

“There are crimes which are happening today at the hands of people who are so-called paramilitaries and who simply are not paramilitaries.

“We have to be able to deal with today’s problems in the reality of what they are.

“The paramilitaries plaguing these communities are not working on a cause; they are drug dealers who are blighting communities and toxifying children with drugs.

“We also need to give the PSNI the freedom to put all their focus on looking into those kind of crimes, with a genuinely fresh and powerful recovery body that will be dealing with the past.”