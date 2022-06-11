Current PSNI funding ‘can’t maintain, let alone increase’ officer numbers

Current funding arrangements for the PSNI are "insufficient to maintain, let alone increase" the number of police officers, the Justice Minister has warned.

The lack of an Executive means a budget cannot be passed. To help with decision-making, the Department of Finance has provided each department with details to allow services to be delivered, however this falls far short of the funding that is required.

Justice Minister Naomi Long has raised serious concerns about how the latest Stormont impasse could impact the PSNI.

"In the absence of an Executive, a budget for 2022/23 cannot be agreed. In order to assist with decision-making, the Department of Finance has provided each department with a contingency planning envelope for 2022/23 for both resource and capital DEL, to allow the continuation of service delivery," she said.

Resource DEL is money for day-to-day expenditure, like administration costs, while capital DEL is money for growth and investment.

Mrs Long continued: "The contingency planning envelope for PSNI did not contain specific funding for police numbers and is insufficient to maintain, let alone increase, police numbers.

"The proposed draft budget for 2022-25 is insufficient to maintain the police officer numbers at 7,100 and further progress to increase police officer numbers toward the New Decade New Approach target of 7,500 will not be possible unless further funding is made available.

"I have raised concerns regarding the police budget with the Finance Minister and Executive colleagues on several occasions since the publication of the draft budget 2022-25.

"The 2022/23 financial position for the department looks extremely challenging at this stage and that, if confirmed that would require difficult decisions to be made.

"There have been a number of changes to the funding position for 2022/23 from the announcement of the draft budget, and there is now a significant amount of additional resource funding available for allocation in 2022/23. In the absence of an Executive, this funding cannot be allocated."

The SDLP's Sinead McLaughlin, a member of the Policing Board, said: “It’s imperative we have a properly resourced police force that is able to provide the services that our communities have come to expect. We cannot afford to stand still, never mind see a cut in officer numbers. It has been clear for some time that we need to increase the number of police officers in order to keep people safe and adapt to the changing policing environment.”

Ms McLaughlin added that, if funding isn’t provided to increase PSNI numbers, there will be fewer officers available to respond to call outs and other tasks, leaving victims of crime waiting longer for a response and more criminals escaping justice.

UUP MLA Alan Chambers said it is "totally unacceptable" that the PSNI is being put under this level of operational stress due to failures from Stormont.

"Recently, the PSNI has had an extremely difficult time due to Covid-19 and with the rise of political tensions, now is the time to commit to assisting the PSNI to ensure that their duties can be performed and most importantly to protect the welfare of its officers," he said.

Mr Chambers added: "While I understand that minsters are restricted due to a lack of an Executive, I am calling for the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Finance to fully exhaust their ministerial powers to try and address this crisis in the PSNI."