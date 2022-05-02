Currys: Portrush man follows in grandfather’s footsteps with role at fun fair

It may be under new management but the legacy of Barry’s Amusements lives on in the newly-opened Currys Funpark in Portrush.

Hundreds of families have flocked to the site in recent weeks to experience a fun-filled day out after the legendary Portrush attraction opened under new management and ownership.

For one employee in particular, there's a family legacy attached to working at what was once Barry's Amusements up until very recently. Adam Hanson, who is from Portrush, has followed in the footsteps of his late grandfather with his role at the fun fair.

His grandfather was Colm Quinn, who was affectionately known to visitors as The Hobby Horse Man.

Colm had worked for the Trufelli family at Barry’s Amusements for over 60 years, their longest-serving employee, before he died in 2015 at the age of 79.

Colm's legacy is clear to see after Currys shared a photo of his grandson Adam working at the carousel just like his grandfather did in the past.

Dozens of people wished Adam good luck online with many describing his grandfather Colm as a “legend” and “a real gentleman”.

From Barry's to Curry's

One user added: “Adam your grandfather would be so proud of you. Colm was special to us all, may you become a legend in your own right but you have mighty big shoes to fill, good luck always.”

Posting on their Facebook page, Currys Funpark said: “Young Adam has certainly inherited the family smile but prefers to keep a lower profile in his first year at Currys Funpark and realises he has a few years to catch up with grandfather Colm … It’s definitely in the blood.”

Speaking to The Belfast Telegraph at the time of his brother's death, Thomas Quinn said: "He was one of those fellas who had a knack with people. He had great success with the carousel because people warmed to him.”

Thousands of tributes flowed in following Colm’s death and the park’s previous owners had dedicated a specially-commissioned hobby horse in his memory with Kristina Trufelli saying:

"Colm was a very special person… A real gentleman, with a heart of gold. Everyone loved him. He was a massive part of our life - even taking care of my sister and I when our father died.”

Barry’s Amusements opened its doors in 1926 after husband and wife - Francesco Trufelli and Evelyn Chipperfield - members of two circus families who toured Ireland, were invited to set up a permanent site in Portrush by the Railway Company.

The first rides at the park were gallopers, swingboats, a dodgem track, skittles and a ferris wheel.

Barry’s was first put up for sale in November 2019 with the Trufelli family announcing the sale and closure of business in September 2021. The property had been listed with an asking price of £2.75m.

In March of this year it was announced that the Curry family had taken on a long-term lease of the property. The family also operate Currys Fun Park in Salthill, Co. Galway.

The fun fair re-opened its doors a week earlier than planned on April 9, with a 45-minute warning, after owners saw the waiting crowds outside.