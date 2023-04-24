Customer’s frustration as energy company ‘shuts the door’ over stolen £600 voucher

A Co Antrim woman was left crying down the phone in frustration as her energy company ‘shut the door’ on an investigation into her stolen £600 energy support voucher.

Patricia Mulvenna (59) from Whiteabbey said she only became aware of the theft in March when her energy supplier — SSE Airtricity — sent her out a second voucher which did not match her key card number.

“I got one then around March time, towards the end of them going out, but when I went to get it cashed I discovered that it wasn’t mine,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I gave them my card and my ID, and anything they needed and they said it doesn’t match up with my card. I was a wee bit shocked and they said I needed to get in contact with my suppliers and let them know.

“The first one had been cashed on January 18 and I wasn’t aware of it. SSE told me to disregard that and they would get me a new one out.”

A few days later, SSE rang Ms Mulvenna and asked her to provide an Meter Point Reference Number (MPRN) — a unique 11-digit number used to identify a customer’s address.

It was then discovered Patricia’s voucher had been sent to the wrong address — one the construction company who built the apartments had used to register the property.

“There are two blocks; the apartments I live in — Glendun Court — and then there is Glenwherry Court, and they must have registered them all together,” she said.

“I registered when I moved in and they registered me to Glenwherry instead of Glendun. It’s been left now that SSE have done their bit and shut the door on it; it’s such a mess.”

Ms Mulvenna has been forced to borrow money off her daughter while awaiting the support, and said she had been made to feel as if she was at fault.

“I cried on the phone to them; I feel like crying now. It’s wrong. You feel like you’ve done something wrong and I haven’t,” she said.

“The police told me the post office mine was cashed in was a hot spot; several people’s that were stolen were cashed in there. They don’t feel like it’s a police matter, but what they did say was that SSE should be doing the decent thing and redo the voucher.”

Another customer who has exhausted the process is east Belfast resident Daren Foxley (59), who suffers from osteopetrosis in his hips and knees and has walking difficulties.

“SSE kept saying my voucher was coming in the next batch but it never arrived,” he said.

“They eventually told me that it was cashed on January 23. Getting information out of them is like pulling teeth; it’s so slow.

“I spoke to the police, who came round and I gave them the details, but they said they couldn’t contact SSE directly. Police contacted the post office and contacted me about three weeks ago to say the post office had said it was a clerical error.”

Mr Foxley has now submitted a formal complaint to the Post Office, and said a SSE customer care agent he spoke to from Dublin told him the post offices had been ‘overwhelmed’ by the scheme.

“When I contacted SSE in Dublin, the lady I was talking to said the Post Office had been overwhelmed so they were just cashing them, which is not what they are supposed to be doing,” he said.

SSE said the company was co-operating fully with police.

“We understand this situation will be frustrating and worrying for any customer,” said a spokesperson. “Vouchers for the Government’s £600 payment have been sent to supply addresses, validated by NIE Networks.

“At the point an alleged theft/fraud is reported to SSE Airtricity, there is a process in place between suppliers, DESNZ, PSNI and Post Office.

“Once SSE Airtricity has been notified of an alleged theft/fraud, it is reported and it becomes a PSNI matter. We cooperate fully in any enquiries we receive.”

Police have received more than 170 reports of energy support voucher theft since the roll-out of the scheme.

“To date, we have received 171 reports in which it has been alleged that a £600 energy payment voucher has been redeemed by the wrong person. All reports are investigated in partnership with the Post Office and energy providers to determine if a crime has been committed,” said a spokesperson.

“If you think you’ve been targeted by a scammer and have lost your energy payment voucher, report it to your energy provider immediately. You can also call police on 101, or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We urge customers to redeem their unused vouchers as quickly as possible and raise any issues with their supplier, so everyone can get the £600 energy bill support they are entitled to. Customers should report any misuse of their vouchers to the police and contact their supplier who can reissue the payments where needed. We continue to work with suppliers and the Post Office to make sure these issues are resolved as quickly as possible.”