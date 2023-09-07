Cuts to NI discretionary housing payments will cause destitution, academic warns

Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick has called for the support to be reinstated.

The NIHE have said the decision will now be subject to an equality assessment

The NI Housing Executive’s restrictions on discretionary housing payments (DHPs) will lead to “homelessness and destitution”, an academic and anti-poverty campaigner has said.

DHPs are intended to help tenants living in the private rented sector sustain their tenancy and alleviate homelessness. They provide extra help with rent if Universal Credit or Housing Benefit does not fully cover the rent charge.

NIHE has said it has been overspending its 2023-24 budget at a rate of £150,000-£200,000 per month since April, with cuts to Barnett consequentials — extra funding given to the devolved governments as a result of new spending in England — also having an impact.

It said its £6.49m budget would run out by November 2023 at the current rate of spending. During the previous two years, NIHE figures showed an underspend of approximately £2m each year, money NIHE say could not be carried over to 2023-24.

Letters have been sent to claimants who have been receiving the support for two years or longer to inform them that the payments would be ending.

Anyone still eligible to claim will have that support capped at a maximum of £20 per week.

No consultation was carried out ahead of the move, which will now be subject to an equality impact assessment (EQIA).

Meanwhile, a guide providing information on how to apply for a discretionary housing payment (DHP) and the circumstances in which it could be awarded has been removed from the NIHE website.

The NIHE said it was removed as the information it contained was no longer applicable.

Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick

Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick, Ulster University academic and anti-poverty campaigner, said she was “seriously concerned” by the cuts.

“It is unfathomable that thousands of renters will lose Discretionary Housing Payments which support sustainable tenancies, in the current economic context, where rent has increased at an unprecedented 10% in the last 12 months and demand for the payments has increased exponentially.

“This means that many more households, particularly those in the private rented sector will face a larger gap between what they will receive and their rental costs.

“There is little doubt that homelessness and destitution will increase as people struggle to meet the cost of rent and other essentials as we head towards the winter months.

“It is crucial that the NIHE immediately reinstate Discretionary Housing Payments that have been stopped and negotiate with the Secretary of State to secure more funding to prevent a significant homelessness.”

One claimant from Co Antrim, who did not wish to be named, said the removal of the payments highlighted the need for an increase in housing allowance.

“Things happen like your housing benefit stops because your universal credit changes by a penny and you’re not finding out for six weeks,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Then your landlord is phoning you wondering what’s going on. It needs an increase in the local housing allowance. In reality, £409 does not cover a private rented house and when discretionary payments have to pick up the bill here, that’s where the problem is.”

The man said the stress of constantly having to fight his corner had taken a severe toll on his mental health.

“I feel like scum. I’ve worked all my life. By Christmas I’ll have no money to live on. I shouldn’t have to deal with this stress,” he said.

“They need to think about what is happening to people who are disadvantaged. I have had to avail of services like Lifeline to talk about things because money is so tight.

“The whole place is adrift. This is how people like me are feeling what the politicians are doing. They are hitting the people in poverty and it is only going to lead to people’s deaths.”

The NIHE said the move marked a return to arrangements which had been in place until December 2021.

“Previously, discretionary payments were limited to a maximum of two years,” said a spokesperson.

“In December 2021, support was extended beyond two years — this was to be kept under review and would be subject to budget availability. As a result of the cost of living crisis, there has been increased demand for discretionary housing payments.

“We have maximised the available budget to help vulnerable people living in the private rented sector, as well as Housing Benefit customers impacted by the loss of the Family Premium.

“After review — and in order to ensure we effectively manage the remaining budget — we have decided to revert back to the previous position of not providing funding beyond the two year period.

“We must stress that while immediate steps must be taken to protect the remaining budget, no final decisions on the way forward have been made.

“These decisions will be informed by the outcome of an Equality Screening process.

“Meanwhile, if a recipient is not satisfied with a decision in their case, they may request a review via telephone, email or letter and this will be considered by the relevant manager in the customers local Housing Benefit Unit.”