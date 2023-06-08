Cuts to rates support grant to ‘disproportionately impact’ Catholic population in NI

Derry and Strabane council officers say the area will be most impacted by cuts.

Cuts to the rates support grant will have a “disproportionate” impact on Catholics in Northern Ireland, according to a report.

The grant was devised to help the most deprived and rural councils provide services that are on par with more wealthy councils.

However, it is not protected in legislation and has been allowed to erode by 75%, from £20.5m in 2008/09 to £4.9m in 2023/24.

Mid Ulster Council has already taken a judicial review against the Department for Communities (DfC) over the cuts.

The council areas impacted are Derry City and Strabane, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Mid Ulster, Mid and East Antrim, Newry, Mourne and Down, Fermanagh and Omagh and Causeway Coast and Glens.

In the absence of policy intervention, the current system means ratepayers in these areas pay a “significantly higher percentage of their property values in rates”.

At a Derry City and Strabane council meeting, officers presented a report that said the repercussions will fall on groups already struggling already to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

They said the cuts will “clearly have a disproportionate adverse impact on the Catholic population”.

The report added: “Our macro analysis of the councils in receipt of the rates support grant finds that they are overwhelmingly of a nationalist persuasion.

“Impact analysis from the Census 2021 illustrates that the Catholic population within the seven impacted councils is 51%.

“This compares to Catholic populations of 27% in those councils who are not entitled to rates support grant and 42% across Northern Ireland as a whole.”

Furthermore, of the 805,151 Catholics in Northern Ireland, 559,563 (69.5%) live in council areas that are affected by rates support grant cuts.

Derry City and Strabane faces the biggest impact. The present claimant rate of 5.2% in April is 48% higher than the NI rate of 3.2%. The area has never seen its rate fall close to this level other than the “exceptional circumstances” caused by Covid in 2020/21.

The council budgeted to receive £2.2m and set aside a further £447,316 non-recurrent funds in reserves to mitigate against any further potential cuts.

A confirmed total of £4.9m will mean the council will now only receive £982,450.

This creates a pressure of £1.3m of which £447,316 can be covered from designated reserves in 2023/24.

If the grant was to be provided at its original level of £20.5m, Derry City and Strabane would be entitled to £4.1m.

In addition, cuts to the Local Labour Market partnership, aimed at driving down unemployment, will impact four staff members who are fully funded at an annual cost of £231,000.

The council is attempting to find suitable alternative employment, but it’s said that this will be “challenging”.

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said these cuts should be “resisted at every opportunity” as they’re “wrong on so many levels”.

Labelling them a “disgrace”, he added that if inflation had been applied to the original £20.5m pot, the rates support grant should now be worth over £31m and Derry’s share £6.25m.

“The message we’re getting from Stormont is that poorer councils don’t matter,” he said.

Mr Farrell proposed restoring the grant to its original level, ring-fencing it in legislation and applying inflationary uplifts so it grows on an annual basis to protect ratepayers.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein councillor Conor Heaney described it as a “very concerning report” that is “hard to comprehend”.

He supported the proposal and suggested Derry City and Strabane explores joining Mid Ulster Council in its legal action against DfC.

People Before Profit’s Shaun Harkin said the department has taken a “wrecking ball to our council” on behalf of Westminster.

He added that all the good work the council does is at risk because of these decisions, saying Stormont has refused to recognise the “legacy of regional disparity”.

The DfC said the equality impact assessment of the 2023/24 budget is out for consultation.

“However, given the reduction in funding available, difficult decisions will have to be made in relation to the support and services provided by the department,” a spokesperson added.