Cuts to Stormont’s justice budget could lead to ‘legal aid deserts’ in parts of Northern Ireland, MLAs to be told

Small rural solicitors’ practices face prospect of closure: warning

Cuts to Stormont’s justice budget could lead to “legal aid deserts” in parts of Northern Ireland, MLAs will be told today.

The stark warning to the Assembly’s Justice Committee follows concerns previously raised by both the Law Society and Bar of Northern Ireland about the future of solicitor firms and barrister practices who would be forced to restrict their services in the event of cutbacks.

Legal Aid in Northern Ireland currently costs more than £63.5m per annum. That consists of civil legal aid which provides help and assistance in civil and family matters, and criminal legal aid which provides help and assistance to those accused of a criminal offence.

The Law Society and the Bar will express “deep concerns” that the real impact of proposed budget cuts coupled with the huge backlog in the justice system will have a significant effect on lawyers, resulting in access to justice being severely curtailed or non-existent in many towns here.

David A Lavery CB, Chief Executive of the Law Society in Northern Ireland, said: “It has been estimated that it may take until 2027 at the earliest for these backlogs to be cleared. The current proposals by the department will cause further delays.

“Solicitor firms in Northern Ireland tend to be relatively small, with over a quarter comprising only one solicitor, while there are relatively few firms in the south and west of the province.

“It is these small, rural practices which are most under threat and the closure of those firms would be very damaging to the communities they serve.”

Green Party MLA and member of the Justice Committee Rachel Woods said even before the collapse of the Executive, the draft budget proposed that the Department of Justice would be the only one set to see its budget fall below the baseline.

“Cuts to legal aid will have an unacceptable impact on victims and survivors of crime as they try and access justice.

“Legal Aid is central to our justice system and must be retained and built on.”

SDLP South Down MLA Sinead Bradley said: “Any cuts to legal aid would have a huge impact on vulnerable and low-paid people in our society and their ability to access justice.”

A Department of Justice spokesperson said budgets beyond 2021-22 have not yet been set and proposed cuts to legal aid will not impact on the granting of it to the most vulnerable.

He added that cuts would result in significant delays in processing payments for services and bring considerable pressure on many practitioners who undertake legal aid work. Cuts are likely to have a greater impact in rural areas, will damage the system and have a “chilling impact” on access to justice, he added.